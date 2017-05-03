High-End West Chelsea Mansion Could be Your Dream NYC Home

If you’ve been searching for that perfect home, in one of New York City’s most exciting neighborhoods, this jaw dropping West Chelsea residence is probably what you’ve always dreamed about: a mesmerizing mansion, adding a touch of luxury and refinement to your life, that will surely get a lot of people to talk to you or.. about you.

Located in one of Manhattan’s most sought after areas, the high-end 357 West 17th Street home brags about 11,000 square feet of luxurious living areas, daring anyone to stand there unimpressed. The lavish mansion before you comprises five luxurious bedroom suites, 12 bathrooms and several powder rooms, an immense restaurant-quality kitchen, and sumptuous interiors throughout the home which aim to redefine the concept of elegant living.

Once you take a closer look at the luxurious design scheme, complemented by renowned Italian brands and modern aesthetics, an incredible attention to detail and Swarovski crystals and leather-like accents, you will realize this is a show-stopping place, where entertaining and exclusivity blend in to offer you (and your lucky guests the most enjoyable atmosphere you might ever get to experience.

Speaking of entertaining, there’s also a temperature-controlled wine cellar, with 400-bottle capacity and additional wine refrigerators that will surely help out with that. And. we should also mention the sauna cabinet, the state-of-the-art fitness center, or the soundproof home theater with stadium seating, 3D HD projection, and THX Dolby surround sound.

There’s also a massive roof deck, offering serene views of the New York City skyline and the indoor pool or that lovely garage take this West Chelsea residence as close to perfection as possible. The price for it all? $36,800,000!

