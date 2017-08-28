Hewlett-Packard Unleashed The Scary Omen X Laptop

With a name like that, this thing is bound to make at least some people feel worried. HP has unleashed the brand new Omen X laptop into the wild, packing a few nifty cooling tricks that allow users overclock their rig for VR and 4K gaming on the go, while looking all stylish and compact. The Omen X was actually inspired by the desktop Omen version that was released by HP just one year ago.

Its square shape offers improved cooling and efficient running, with several high-performance fans working their magic to keep the air flow constant, while the premium models of this laptop are also built with an integrated vapor chamber, which has four 3.5 mm heat pipes to transfer the heat away from the CPU and GPU.

Designed to make overheating a thing of the past, the Omen X has been equipped with several overclockable components. The unlocked CPU is a 7th-gen Intel Core i7, and it packs up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, which can be overclocked with optional memory modules to boost it up to DDR4-2800. But if you want a safer approach, getting a factory-overclocked graphics card like the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080, might be a better idea.

Please consider that all configurations of the Omen X laptop are designed to be VR-ready, although a 17-in 4K display and Bang & Olufsen speakers with DTS Headphone:X technology should be enough for most people. Storage options include HDD, SSD, or a combination of both. The system is finished with a tactile, mechanical keyboard with customizable RGB LED backlights, and a range of ports for HDMI, USB 3, USB-Type C and others.

Starting November, the Omen X could be yours for only $2,299. Of course, one of the premium versions will cost a lot more.