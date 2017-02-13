Harry Winston Premier Precious Love Celebrates Valentine’s Day

Showing off a charming 36 mm 18kt white gold case and limited to only 14 pieces, for obvious reasons, this new superb creation from Harry Winston celebrates love and time in one seducing mix. The wonderful watch before you has double AR-coated sapphire crystals and it’s water resistant to 30 meters, while 57 brilliant-cut diamonds decorate its case in the most beautiful way possible, improving anyone’s day or mood.

The Harry Winston Premier Precious Love ticks thanks to the Swiss automatic Harry Winston caliber HW 2014, which consists of 28 jewels, with 28,800 vph and 72 hours worth of backup power. The 18kt white gold rotor has engraved hearts done in pink mother-of-pearl, which seem to add even more glamour to this stunning piece.

The watch also shows off a pink mother-of-pearl dial, with a beautiful lace detailing done in white mother-of-pearl, featuring overlapping hearts emanating from a floral motif. A rose composed of heart-shaped petals, pierced in the center alongside rays of love, with vibrant heart-shaped rubies and brilliant-cut diamonds will make your significant other feel overwhelmed – to say the least – this Valentine’s Day.

47 brilliant-cut diamonds (approx. 0.139 carat) and 10 heart-shaped rubies (approx. 0.4 carat) finish off this shiny fashion accessory, while a pink satin strap or an alligator leather strap, with an 18kt white gold ardillon buckle, will help it tag along wherever you may go.

