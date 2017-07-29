Harry Winston’s Premier Hypnotic Star Will Get You Drooling

Everyone knows that diamonds are forever, even the great James Bond had an unforgettable movie with this title. On the other hand, we all know that Harry Winston is one of the experts in this field, something that got the legend of this brand known throughout the galaxy – I mean, who could ever contradict that?

The Harry Winston Premier Hypnotic Star is the newest timepiece to join the brand’s exquisite collection, blending together two of our favorite universes, with 84 baguette-cut diamonds, joined by 96 baguette-cut black spinels and an impressive watch movement. The hypnotic result required an incredible level of craftsmanship and adds another value to the term of 3D.

Displaying a wonderful 36 mm case, the watch remains elegant but not discrete – you could say anything about diamonds, but not that. The dazzling dial will easily take your breath away, while a chic black satin strap, which closes with a white gold ardillon buckle, set with an additional 28 baguette-cut diamonds, complements this watch beautifully.

There’s nothing ordinary about this timepiece, that’s for sure. With over the 15 karats worth of precious stones covering it, the Premier Hypnotic Star is a real gem that would make anyone happy. Powered by high-end, refined automatic caliber HW2008, this watch caters to the ladies and makes sure all man-made mistakes are forgiven. If not, I’m sure there are bigger diamonds somewhere to be bought.

