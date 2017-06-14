Harbor Bluffs Estate Makes Modern Resorts Obsolete

This spectacular Harbor Bluffs Estate is an exclusive waterfront luxury treat for anyone looking to enjoy nothing but the best in life. Completed in 2016, this stunning estate features an iron double-door entry, gleaming marble flooring, a magical grand foyer and soaring ceilings – and this is merely the beginning, as the sophisticated estate has loads of things to offer to its next owners and their privileged guests.

Located in Harbor Bluffs, Florida, this property comes with 5 bedrooms, 5 full and 2 half-baths, and covers more than 9,100 square feet of wonderful living spaces, with high-quality craftsmanship and designer finishes, as well as custom millwork, coffered ceilings and ambient lighting. It’s also the perfect place to entertain your friends or family, thanks to its magical indoor and outdoor areas, a 250+ bottle wine cellar, a large media room or the expansive waterfront terraces. What more could you ask for?

Set to cost $11,600,000, the luxurious estate is located at 204 Harbor View Lane and also benefits from an outdoor sanctuary, including an infinity edge saltwater heated pool and spa, a lap pool, fire pit and terraces, and a Jerusalem Stone lanai with an outdoor kitchen, fireplace and cypress ceiling. This should be more than enough to make your day – or season, for that matter.

Inside, the Chef’s kitchen provides professional-grade appliances to help you cook your favorite dishes, but you could always pay someone to have those put to good use. There is also an executive study, although I can’t imagine how much work you could do in these circumstances. In the end, we should also mention the Creston home automation system, with state-of-the-art audio and a full media system, while the 4-car underground garage with gated entrance will allow the next owners to keep their precious jewels safe no matter the weather.