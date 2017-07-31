Hacienda de San Rafael is the Perfect Place to Start a new Week

Nestled somewhere between Seville and Jerez, in the heart of Southern Spain, this whitewashed hacienda could be the perfect starting point and refuge if you’re planning to visit and discover the beauties of Andalusia. Hacienda de San Rafael offers a magical mix of rustic charm, world class hospitality and modern sophistication, surrounded by sunflower fields and lovely green hills wherever you might turn your head.

With a seductive atmosphere, this charming retreat will easily put a smile on your face and a dent in your bank account, but that’s a different story for a different day, and.. it’s totally worth it. Just imagine yourselves enjoying breakfast on your cozy bedroom veranda at this boutique hotel, followed by bespoke excursions to discover the incredible life in Andalusia; and did we mention that you could also go bird watching in the blissful Coto Doñana National Park?

Unfortunately, there are only eleven guest rooms and three Casitas of Hacienda de San Rafael on offer, but we’re sure most of you will appreciate the privacy and exclusivity. Each of the accommodations at this splendid retreat have been individually decorated to overwhelm you with rustic extravagance, including exposed beam ceilings and grotto-like shower in dark stone and slate.

Remember, you are in Spain here, and guests usually get together every night at the bar to enjoy a drink and an aperitif, before proceeding to the bougainvillea-filled courtyard and savor a one of a kind dining experience under the stars. The local cuisine will not disappoint, and the atmosphere or the subtle music keeping the rhythm of your heart will prove to be unforgettable.