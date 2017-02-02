H. Moser & Cie’s Minimalist Swiss Alp Minute Retrograde Watch

Showing off the brand’s signature rectangular case, sourced off its popular Swiss Alp Watch, and a highly technical movement as well, H. Moser & Cie. has created a delightful surprise. Called the Swiss Alp Watch Minute Retrograde, this stunning watch seems to blend the best of both worlds, with a modern look that’s actually inspired by classic times.

Produced in a limited run of just 10 pieces, this wonderful watch features all the attributes one would expect from such exclusive treats. The rectangular 48 mm case comes in 18kt white gold and has triple sapphire crystals, housing the impressive Swiss automatic in-house movement by Hautlence, caliber HL2.0., that comes with 92 jewels, 18,000 vph and a power reserve of 45 hours.

Please note that the movement and components inside were finished off and entirely decorated by hand, so the artisans from H. Moser & Cie. and their attention to detail have to get a lot of credit.

The Swiss watchmaker also went for a hand-stitched black alligator leather strap, with a carbon-effect finish for a matte look, or a beige kudu leather strap with Moser green leather lining and an 18kt white gold folding clasp. Regardless of your choice, your wrist will be the star of the evening – no matter the event you are attending.

