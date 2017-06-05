GranParaiso is the Place We’d Love to Call Home

Overlooking Biscayne Bay and Miami Beach, GranParaiso is a breathtaking residential development in Miami, imagined by some of the world’s greatest architects: Bernardo Fort-Brescia, Piero Lissoni and Enzo Enea. This incredible concept aims to be one of the finest communities on the planet, and judging by these awesome renderings, we can easily see why.

Lissoni’s amazing touch can be felt the minute you walk in, as GranParaiso’s lobby features artful lighting, textured surfaces and subtle natural tones, offering a wonderful welcome to any guest. Inside the residences, rich materials together with clean, modern lines will probably overwhelm anyone with Lissoni’s signature understated elegance.

Spa-inspired master bathrooms and refined details, contemporary elements, floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive private terraces with glass railings will make living here a pure bliss, while the serene views of Biscayne Bay, South Beach and the ocean will be worth every penny – and it will cost you a pretty penny to live here.

Offering a new twist to residential living, GranParaiso also includes a limited collection of ultra-luxurious, four-story homes with direct Biscayne Bay views, luxurious interiors and indoor elevators, but there’s way more around ready to be enjoyed. The massive fitness center will make your days here a lot more interesting with state-of-the-art cardio, weight lifting equipment and a top-of-the-line spinning studio, while the two dedicated outdoor spaces for yoga and Pilates will act as wonderful bonuses.

The spectacular spa at GranParaiso brags about separate relaxation salons with hammams, comfortable chaise lounges and a lovely landscaped garden retreat. But if you’re in the mood to relax a private treatment room and a Zen-inspired Watsu pool for aquatic massage therapy will surely do the trick. Oh, and we should also mention the private bowling alley with a lounge where you could celebrate with your friends or the charming pool terrace, with lush tropical foliage, cool white stone and dramatic lighting.

Feel free to imagine anything else; whatever it is, GranParaiso will probably have it!

