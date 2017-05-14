Grande Real Villa Italia Hotel & Spa Awaits for You in Portugal

A former residence of the exiled Italian kings, the spectacular Grande Real Villa Italia is now a breathtaking 5-star hotel, nestled just a few minutes outside of Lisbon and facing the beautiful Atlantic Ocean. This magical retreat is devoted entirely to one’s health and relaxation, featuring a stunning Thalasso spa and many other amenities and that will make your stay here unforgettable.

Once the residence of Italy’s King Umberto II, this incredible hotel overlooks the protected harbor of Cascais and also provides guests with stunning views of the hills and the superb castles of Sintra. Each of the 124 beautifully appointed guest rooms on offer here will deliver a serene look of the ocean, with chic interiors inspired by its shades: blue and gray, and just a touch of color, putting out a calm and relaxing vibe.

We’re sure you’d all love to wake up with the sound of waves breaking on the beach, right next to this magical place, but since today it’s Sunday and we all need to relax, the hotel’s magnificent spa offers you every opportunity to chill out, relax and refresh, and find the joy of life once more.

The ten-page spa menu, with numerous therapies inspired by the sea, will make your choice a little bit difficult, but one thing’s for sure – your stay here will feel divine. And if you’re a big golf fan, there are more ways than one to enjoy your favorite sport, with eight world-class golf courses within an hour of Grande Real Villa Italia. Other than that, there is nothing else to say but have a safe trip to Portugal!



