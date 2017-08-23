Grand Cayman’s Seafire Resort is All Kinds of Amazing!

Grand Cayman’s incredible Seven Mile Beach has been often named one of the world’s best beaches, for good reason. Renowned for its unique beauty, this long coral-sand beach spreads over almost the entire western end of the island, looking like a sun-kissed paradise that has to be visited by anyone at least once in a lifetime.

It’s one of the world’s prime vacation destinations, promising an amazing beach life, golf, fun and fine dining, plus unforgettable underwater adventures. With more than 200 pristine diving sites in the area, visitors are invited to explore shipwrecks and swim with stingrays, and the best place to start discovering this exotic part of the world might be the magical Kimpton Seafire Resort, nestled right next to this blissful beach.

The Seafire Resort is an incredible jewel offering 266 superb guest accommodations, each of them featuring a bright atmosphere, with modern amenities, luxurious bathrooms and private balconies, complemented by wonderful views of the Caribbean Sea. This high-end resort has a year-round outdoor pool and sun terrace, so guests can relax with a fresh drink from the bar all day long.

The private beach area and free use of bicycles are also worth mentioning, providing guests with plenty to do under the sun’s warm rays. But this spectacular retreat will also impress you with several restaurants, set to make your stay here more than flavorous, with either a vibrant cuisine from the Mediterranean, modern Spanish delights or Mexican aromas. That sounds great, right?