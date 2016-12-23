Goldgena Project’s CODE41 Anomaly Watches Will Surprise You

In case you’ve never heard of Goldgena Project yet, don’t worry, you’re probably not alone. The Swiss watchmaking industry now sees the introduction of a new brand, which benefits from the expertise and skills of someone who has previously worked with brands such as Tag Heuer, Parmigiani, Montblanc, Oris, Eberhard, and Hautlence.

Claudio D’Amore, the man in question, has helped the Goldgena Project to come to life in March 2016, with the desire to create affordable and super appealing mechanical watches – a hard task indeed.

We’re all are fascinated by mechanical watches, especially those timepieces in which the mechanism is an integral part of the aesthetics, but usually their price-tag discourages our dreams. Featuring Miyota and ETA movements, Goldgena Project’s CODE41 collection will include two models.with 42 mm cases, sapphire glass with anti-reflective coating, 316L stainless steel, and showing off 50m of water resistance and interchangeable straps.

The ANOMALY-01 ticks thanks to the Japanese MIYOTA 82S7 movement, while the ANOMALY-02 is driven by a Swiss ETA 2824-2 movement. Swiss made, and with the style to match, these watches are both affordable and impressive. We’re guessing someone’s Christmas wish came true!

