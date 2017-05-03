Glenmorangie Pride 1974: the Oldest and Rarest Glenmorangie Whisky

The third limited-edition release from Glenmorangie’s incredible Pride series, Pride 1974 is the brand’s rarest, oldest and deepest single malt ever, that’s why we think all whisky aficionados will go crazy about this one. This special whisky represents the very best the Scottish distillery has to offer, and it’s apparently even better than the exclusive bottlings of Pride 1981, that was released in 2011, and Pride 1978, released in 2014.

Glenmorangie Pride 1974 showcases a mix of the distillery’s rarest and most treasured malts, and you should know right off the start that only 503 crystal decanters will be ever made. Bill Lumsden is the man responsible for this incredible tease, laid down on 30 October 1974, with the whisky’s spirit having been maturing in the finest ex-bourbon and ex-Oloroso sherry casks for more than 40 years.

This new exceptional Glenmorangie release comes with intensely rich depths, balanced by smoothness and finesse, and a special aroma of salted caramel toffee, mixed with chocolate truffles, rum and raisin ice cream, a touch of aged balsamic vinegar, and many other interesting elements.

If all of this wasn’t music to your ears, it is worth mentioning that Glenmorangie and piano maker Steinway & Sons have joined forces and put the renowned American jazz pianist Aaron Diehl to work. The latter has been so kind to compose a special piece of music in honor of the $9,050 bottle of magic elixir.

