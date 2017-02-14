Get Your Blood Flowing with the Breitling Colt Skyracer

Are you ready to fly? Obviously, no one is going to hand you a jet plane and put you inside the cabin with Goose, but Breitling is trying to get you high in the most legal way possible. Showing off a sleek 45mm case, with an AR-coated sapphire crystal and able to handle 100-meter deep waters, the new Breitling Colt Skyracer comes with a cool rotating rider tab bezel, featuring a 24-hour military scale.

The Swiss thermo-compensated SuperQuartz Breitling caliber 74 makes everything tick inside this watchmaking wonder, with a battery end-of-life indicator being also present to keep you up to date. The dial is finished in Volcano black, complemented by white luminescent hands and markers, as well as red accents, to keep things interesting.

Finishing off this gorgeous jet-inspired timepiece is a Skyracer black rubber strap, with a black steel PVD buckle, while a simple removable fastening system enables the wearer to quickly remove the section of their choice and use it as a measuring instrument.

Surely, it would not be a safe idea to do that while flying, which is why it’s a good thing you’ll be down here, with the rest of us – hopefully. We don’t have any pricing details on this new Breitling Colt Skyracer, but we’re sure it’s going to be pretty affordable.

