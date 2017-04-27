Get Ready to be Amazed by The Leela Mumbai

Nestled between lush gardens, cascading waterfalls and lovely lotus pools, the Leela Mumbai is more than just a high-end hotel; it’s the perfect hideaway from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai, an enclave of privacy and tranquility where any traveler could take a load off after a busy day in one of the world’s largest towns. The charming outdoor pool and the hotel’s pampering spa will surely help you with that, and the six dining options or the luxurious accommodations will make sure your stay here will be unforgettable.

Stylish and spacious, all rooms and suites at the Leela Mumbai feature a tasteful decor, which mixes state-of-the-art technology with plush luxuries and serene views over the hotel’s landscaped grounds or the tropical pool. Who said money can’t buy happiness?

As we’ve said earlier, there are 6 wonderful dining options ready to be enjoyed at the Leela Mumbai. The Citrus Restaurant offers a range of international cuisine and it’s open 24/7, while authentic Indian delights could be savored at the hotel’s gorgeous Jamavar restaurant. Following this incredible dining experience, a good cigar will be waiting you at the Lobby Lounge – although, a smooth drink would sound better to me.

The Leela’s spa will also impress you with a unique menu of massage and beauty treatments, while the hotel’s yoga experts will try their best to get you relaxed, as you see all worries passing by. Returning to the real world will surely represent a challenge, although daydreaming about your return here will make your days a lot more interesting.

