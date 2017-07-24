Fresh and On Point – the Montandon Windward TMA01 V1

Swiss watch brand Montandon might be a newcomer in the watchmaking world, but they’re already taking inspiration from the right places with their very first watch, inspired by beautiful superyachts. Called the Montandon Windward TMA01 V1, this exquisite timepiece displays a bold design and a complex in-house tourbillon movement that will impress even the most passionate watch addicts.

The brand’s founder, Daniel M. Montandon, had 25 years of expertise working alongside independent movement designer David Candaux, a fourth-generation watchmaker, but they wanted to create something that’s unlike any other watch, and they might have done it with this amazing timepiece.

The Montandon Windward TMA01 V1 features a bronze or 18k white gold 44 mm case, looking intricate and sophisticated, and it’s also water resistant to 50 meters, which get some people disappointed; but let’s face it, this piece was not meant for a life on the edge.

However, six different versions will be available between the two case materials and three dial color options. There are a few nautical-themed design treats to discover, such as the sail-shaped hands against the wavy guilloche dial and the complex shape of the raised sapphire crystal that incorporates interesting cutouts for the bezel’s six screws.

The Montandon Windward TMA01 V1 is also noteworthy thanks to the left-hand crown that allows the opening and closing of an iris, thus revealing a wonderful tourbillon. The lack of images, since we are dealing with renderings, prevents us from making any further comments.

But we do know that the TMA01 V1 movement and its 26 jewels will power up this beauty at 3Hz, featuring a 72-hour power reserve. There’s also an alligator strap, that comes with an internal pin pusher for quick changing, In the end, we should discuss price tags: the bronze version starts off at 128,000 CHF and the Montandon Windward TMA01 V1 in white gold starts from 146,000 CHF.