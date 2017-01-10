Forget About All Your Worries at Fancourt, South Africa

If you’re looking for a blissful natural setting, in a remote part of the world, where you could forget about all your worries, South Africa’s incredible Fancourt resort will surely leave you breathless. With luxury lodgings and serene views on offer, this magical place goes for the kill with the green Outeniqua Mountains hiding behind Fancourt’s elegant Manor House.

Proudly sitting on South Africa’s southern coast, just a few minutes outside of a small town called George, this magnificent hideaway will also impress you with the Montagu Golf Course, that’s probably the best place to savor all this amazing beauty around. After a few days spent here, we’re sure leaving this place will seem like a far-fetched idea.

Guests may choose one of the 115 gorgeous rooms and suites Fancourt has to offer, with each and every one of them being specially set to spoiled you. Come dinner time, the resort’s Henry Whites restaurant serves innovative and progressive cuisine, while La Cantina specializes in Mediterranean fare, so you’ll surely find something you like here.

And then the tranquil spa and its incredible range of treatments will gladly make those daily worries go away, but it’s nothing compared to what Mother Nature has to offer. This is one of the most beautiful regions of South Africa, with the Indian Ocean nearby and incredible leisure choices to be enjoyed.

More Info / Book Now →

