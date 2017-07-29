For $15 Million, Nandana Promises A Lifetime Of Happiness

Nandana is a word associated with paradise in the ancient tongue of Sanskrit, a suitable definition for the tropical hideaway before us that exceeds all expectations. Found in the Bahamas, this extraordinary property is now looking for a very lucky owner to call it ‘home’.

Set within an exclusive, gated enclave at the far West End of Grand Bahama island, the Balinese-style home is a luxurious and private waterfront haven, bordered by 288 feet of ocean and 289 feet of deep water canal frontage with private docking facilities. That’s why Nandana is easily accessible from a yacht and even a private aircraft

Designed by a renowned architectural firm, this lavish property actually comprises six separate buildings, with a total of 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, and many incredible living areas, forming an awe-inducing atmosphere.

Two exceptionally large one-bedroom Pavilion suites stand right on the beach, covering 1,000 square feet of luxurious living areas, while amidst gardens of swaying palms and tropical greenery you will find two one-bedroom Bangala suites featuring a cozy sitting area, a large bath with indoor/outdoor shower and many other goodies.

The buildings gravitate towards a stunning infinity-edge heated pool, with seamless views of the ocean, and a pool deck dotted with pergolas for outdoor dining and relaxing.

There is also a large outdoor Jacuzzi, a luxurious air-conditioned safari tent packing a TV, wireless Internet, and many other amenities, while a professionally designed lighting system makes everything in this mansion to stand out and show off its distinctive architectural features.

Further amenities include the Crestron/Lutron smart home technology, a gymnasium, spacious storage building, a 5 car garage, and a cool 350 bottle wine room. If we’d have $15 million right now, we’d definitely write our next post from the Bahamas! We’re accepting donations as we speak!

