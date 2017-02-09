For $14M You Could Retire to this Dream Home in St. John

Completed back in 2002, this stunning piece of property, nestled on the blissful island of St. John, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, is a vision of perfection. Called One Peter Bay, exactly after its address, this magnificent home is probably the finest beachfront estate ever offered for sale on this island; if you’re willing to spend $14 million for this tropical paradise, you will be enjoying 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and the views of a lifetime.

Surrounded by swaying palms trees and sugary white sand, this luxurious villa boasts a subtle design that honors the history of this location and complements what Mother Nature has blessed this area with. A gorgeous solid masonry and stone construction will surely charm anyone, while the professionally manicured landscaping, as well as the unique entertaining areas will make your days here unforgettable.

The entire home has a luxurious living area of 6,596 sq. ft., while the lucky owners of this property will get to enjoy 47,953 sq. ft. of beachfront paradise, all for themselves. Also worth mentioning is the centrally located swimming pool and pavilion and the private beachfront terrace, hiding underneath a tastefully groomed row of shady seagrape trees.

We’re sure you love what you see right now, but the question is.. can you afford it?

