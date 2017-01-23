For $14.5M Villa Pearl Could be Your Own Caribbean Paradise

Nestled in a blissful, secluded part of St. Thomas, in the wonderful U.S. Virgin Islands, this beautiful property looks like Heaven on Earth if you ask us. Boasting 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms – among many other stunning and enjoyable features – Villa Pearl can be found on the exclusive 397-acre gated community of The Preserve at Botany Bay.

This magnificent property offers 270-degree views over its incredible surroundings, while including about every bell and whistle you could ever imagine, such as a Crestron System that allows you to control every aspect of the home’s electronics, lighting, and temperature, helipad access and many other goodies.

This lavish 19,000 square-feet home is perfect for any millionaire, and so are the two guest cottages, along with a four car garage, a custom tiled pool and a lovely spa. There’s also a large formal kitchen with cabinetry, designed by Clive Christian, with a large gazebo with wrap around seating and a children’s play area, with a fish pond and a cool fountain finishing everything off.

The two guest cottages are identical and include two queen beds, a screened porch, full bath, wet bar and walk-in closet, just what you need when you have your friends or family over. But the cherry on top is the “Tower”, an observation deck in the main house, where a second master suite, with an office constructed of rich mahogany wood and tile floors and a dungeon, will shock and awe every single one of us. At $14.5 million, this stunning property looks like a bargain.

[jamesedition]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus