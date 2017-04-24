For $13M High Command Could be Your Dream London Penthouse

Proudly sitting right next to the iconic Tower Bridge in London, High Command is a mesmerizing five-story penthouse, converted from a historic building that used to be a brewhouse once upon a time. The one-of-a-kind property in front of you has been recently listed for sale at a cool $13 million, but it’s probably worth every single penny, and then some.

This dream London penthouse covers 4,280 square feet of luxurious living areas, including four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and offering spectacular views of London’s modern skyline and skyscrapers, and of course, the charming Tower Bridge, Tower of London and also the River of Thames.

Once part of Anchor Brewhouse, this home was restored and converted during the mid-1980s, offering several lovely terraces that can be accessed from various rooms. There is also a cozy reception area and a modern kitchen, with attention to details and overwhelming vibes experienced throughout.

The future owners of this incredible property will be living on the eighth and ninth floors of the building while enjoying the blissful master suite. The latter includes its own reception room, a superb terrace, walk-in dressing room, and a gorgeous en-suite bathroom.

There is also a dome worth mentioning, featuring a gallery, gazebo, and terrace. Don’t you worry, as a private lift runs from the seventh to 10th floors, making your life easier and effortless. By the way, the building’s garage will allow owners to park up to four stunning vehicles, to match the equally impressive home.

