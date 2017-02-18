For $137 Million, II Palmetto Could be Your Dream Home

Back in 1930, the Swiss-born American architect Maurice Fatio was commissioned to build an incredible mansion called ‘Il Palmetto‘, on an exceptional 5.46 acres lot of Palm Beach paradise. This Italian Renaissance-style palazzo was restored years later, but Il Palmetto’s beauty and architectural details have remained untouched, allowing this property to shine, even in an area dotted with so many incredible mansions.

Priced at a mind boggling $137 million, this magnificent home, located at 1500 S Ocean Boulevard, is not something you would normally describe as ‘affordable’, but we think it’s totally worth it! The main residence was actually designed as a lovely series of pavilions connected by cloisters, and as you get inside, you’ll be charmed by the living room, showing off shield-decorated ceilings and incredible views over Lake Worth.

The formal dining room is another treat, with 16th century carved ceilings and the perfect decor to accommodate elegant dinner parties. Speaking of dining, the chef’s kitchen comes packed with all sorts of custom appliances to make sure any event will turn into a success, while the theater, billiards room, as well as the large swimming pool lined with dark blue tiles will probably help you with that as well.

A 20,000-bottle carved limestone wine cellar, an exercise room and a gorgeous spa will keep your arteries flowing, heart healthy and mind completely relaxed, while the serene atmosphere inside this home will surely make you want to stay in as much as possible. The property also brags about hidden modern-day technological systems controllable via smartphone.

There’s also beach house, with a kitchen and sitting room, around an infinity-edge swimming pool, just in case the beautiful waters of the Atlantic seem boring. Furthermore, there’s also a lakefront boathouse to keep fun times going on forever. Money well spent.

