Federico Fiorentino Designs the XL-300 Sport Superyacht

Van Oossanen Naval Architecture has recently teamed up with the famed Milanese yacht designer Federico Fiorentino to imagine a brand new superyacht concept, called XL-300 Sport. The fresh 47.5-meter concept before you is actually based on Van Oossanen’s innovative new Fast Displacement XL hull, and it’s a radical evolution that promises maximum comfort and the highest performance.

Even though we don’t have too many photos of this stunning concept yet, we could easily see that on the outside the XL-300 Sport shows off a contemporary look, with sharp lines, generous open spaces and many windows that will flood this vessel with natural light. There’s also an incredible exterior lounge planned, a small pool and several sun bathing areas that will prove to be the best places to relax and chill out.

The acclaimed interior designer Cristiano Gatto has been approached to create a superb interior décor for this vessel, where up to ten guests may experience cruising in style and a completely different life. Other features worth mentioning are the helipad on the foredeck, the aft-deck infinity pool and a side-loading garage where two Jet Skis and a 6.25-meter tender will be resting.

Built from an aluminum hull and superstructure to Lloyd’s and ABS standards, this vessel packs twin 2600hp MTU 16V2000 M96L diesel engines that allow it to reach a top speed of 29 knots and a maximum cruising range of 3,500 nautical miles at 12 knots. Smooth cruising is a certainty aboard this yacht, especially due to its gyroscopes with active interceptors. Where would you like to go first?