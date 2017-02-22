Feast Your Eyes on the Zenith El Primero 36,000 VPH

There’s no doubt about it, the new Zenith El Primero 36,000 VPH is an impressive timepiece, and this becomes apparent the second you take a glimpse of it.

Showing off a 42 mm black ceramicized aluminum case, this exquisite watch has double AR-coated sapphire crystals and it’s available in two wonderful versions, one with a black-toned sunray-pattern dial, with silver-toned counters, and the other one with a silver-toned sunray-pattern dial, with black-toned counters.

Movement is provided by the Swiss automatic Zenith in-house caliber El Primero 400B, with 31 jewels, 36,000 vph and 50 hours worth of backup power. You could easily take this watch along for a dive, as it’s capable of withstanding depths of up to 100 meters.

Regardless of preferences, the hour-markers come Rhodium-plated, faceted and coated with SuperLuminova, and the same goes for the hands. The finish touch to this new Zenith marvel is a stunning black perforated rubber strap, with a black PVD-coated titanium triple folding clasp.

We don’t have any word on pricing yet, but we’re sure this watch will be a great addition to any collector’s lineup.

