Feast your Eyes on the Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge Edition!

The 2016 Geneva Motor Show was the place where Rolls-Royce unveiled the first models in its new Black Badge range, and today this eye catching line-up welcomes the new Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge. The British automaker’s open-top model benefits from the same alluring dark treatment as its Black Badge siblings and it’s all set to show up at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, where it will probably make a few people faint.

But there’s more to the special edition than meets the eye. The Black Badge Dawn features an upgraded version of the 6.6-liter twin turbo V12 engine, which develops 593 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque – it’s true that still a bit less than the Bentley Continental GT Speed, the Continental Supersports, and the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet, but it’s equally impressive if you ask us.

Still, things are definitely looking good. The specialists from Rolls-Royce have also fiddled around with the suspension system, gearbox, steering and throttle response, while the bigger brakes and variable exhaust system complete the overall menacing vibe of this convertible. As you might have noticed, the special Dawn displays a glossy black paint job, with almost everything going through the darkening process – even the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament.

The fabric roof was done up in black canvas, the rear deck in black leather, and the entire interior has been blacked out as well. The order book is now open, and each example is sure to sell for a hefty price tag, but the sensation of driving this blacked-out beast is probably priceless.