Feast Your Eyes On The New Bentley Continental Supersports!

The new year has barely started and Bentley has already managed to shock and awe everyone by unveiling the new Continental Supersports. Sure, the Continental has been around for some time now, but with figures such as 710 PS (700 bhp) and 1,017 Nm (750 lb-ft) coming out a tweaked W12 engine, we cannot help but look its way.

The new Bentley Continental Supersports could easily be considered the most powerful Bentley ever, but the company claims that this particular model is also the world’s fastest and most powerful luxury four-seater – that’s to be put to the test.

Able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a mere 3.4 seconds (0-100 km/h in 3.5) and reach a top speed of 209 mph (336 km/h), the Continental Supersports totally blows everyone else out of the water. Moreover, the convertible version brags about 3.7 seconds for 0-60 mph (0-100 km/h in 3.9), which is absolutely incredible as well.

It seems that the upgraded W12 engine features high-performance turbos, a revised charged-air cooling system, as well as new main and conrod bearing. The company also gave the chassis a torque vectoring system from the GT3-R, translating into improved driving dynamics, and keeping up with the superlatives, the carbon ceramic brake discs are the largest of their type in the world.

Aesthetically, the new Bentley features new front and rear bumpers, with a carbon-fiber splitter and a new rear diffuser, as well as new side sills and bonnet vents made out of carbon, being also on display. This ravishing Bentley is also riding on a set of lightweight 21-inch alloys, and customers can apparently also go for an optional titanium exhaust.

The gloss black exhaust pipes and those dark-tinted lights are also to be mentioned, while the interior shows off a unique tri-tone trim, with a diamond-quilted design applied to the seats and door panels in Alcantara. Do you like it?

