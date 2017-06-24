Feast Your Eyes on the MV Agusta Reparto Veicoli Speciali #1

When a legendary Italian motorcycle manufacturer, with a super compact line-up of incredible bikes, announces a new special vehicles division that would take them even further, everybody should be paying attention. In our case MV Agusta has just unveiled the exclusive Reparto Veicoli Speciali #1, a limited series imagined by the company’s new boutique in-house workshop, a.k.a. the Reparto Veicoli Speciali (RVS), which was created together with the Castiglioni Research Center with only one thing in mind: hand-build specials produced in very, very limited numbers.

Based on the standard three-cylinder Brutale Dragster 800, this sexy beast will take you on a wild exotic ride, although we’re not that clear on the mechanical details involved with this project. However, 150 hp (111.8 kW) for 160 kg (352.7 lb) might just be enough to get most riders excited – that’s more than 10 hp (7.5 kW) and 8 kg (17.6 lb) less weight than the track-ready Brutale Dragster 800, which a major improvement in our books.

The first bike to roll out the RVS shop packs titanium plates to link the fuel tank with the seat unit, as well as new lateral frame plates from aviation-grade aluminum. Lighter components can be found all over the motorcycle, from the handlebars and dash supports to the footpegs and engine protectors. The stock exhaust system has been also replaced by a titanium kit, while the spoked Kineo wheels come straight from the Dragster series.

Furthermore, MV Agusta replaced the standard headlight with an adaptive kit that uses an inertial system to illuminate the inside of the corner with its LED lights As mentioned before, MV Agusta does not disclose any information on pricing or availability, but we do know that only 95 hand-built units will be passing you by on the freeway.