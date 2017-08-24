Feast Your Eyes on the Jaquet Droz Grande Seconde Trinity

Jaquet Droz has unveiled not one, not two, but three incredible Grande Seconde units, blending in the iconic “8” dial sequence with a stunning ceramic material and the classic “Clous de Paris” motif. It’s safe to assume everyone will notice the small differences between these three new versions, while a 44 mm ceramic case, sporting AR coated scratch proof sapphire crystals on both sides and water resistant to 30 meters, is shared by all models.

Please note that each version of this exquisite timepiece will be produced in a limited run of just 28 units, featuring the production number engraved on their case-back to make sure everyone will appreciate the exclusivity that comes with owning one of these watches.

The Jaquet Droz Grande Seconde is powered by the manufacture Caliber Ref. 2663A-S, a self winding movement made of 30 jewels, which beats at 4Hz and comes with a 68-hour power reserve. This impressive caliber is on display through the sapphire crystal display case-back, which makes every seconds’ passing worth enjoying. The bridges are decorated with Geneva stripes emanating from the center, which adds to the magic and appeal of these watches.

As we’ve mentioned before, Jaquet Droz has released three new versions, two of them being available in black and one in white. The Grande Seconde Ceramic is also paired with cool fabric straps matching the textured dials, and secured with either a 18k pink gold pin buckle – if you go for the white ceramic version – or a black PVD-coated steel / ceramic folding buckle if darkness is your favorite theme.