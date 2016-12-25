Feast Your Eyes on the Jaquet Droz Fire Rooster Collection

In just one month, the Chinese calendar will turn to the New Year, which will be under the sign of the Fire Rooster, the tenth animal in the Chinese zodiac, that embodies all positive forces: civil virtue, combat skills, military presence, courage and a sense of protection.

That’s exactly why Jaquet Droz has introduced the Fire Rooster Collection, which consists of four new brilliant watches, meant to help you celebrate the new Chinese year. For Jaquet Droz, the rooster is part of the great naturalist tradition of the firm, but let’s get into the details.

First, the Petite Heure Minute Relief White Gold Rooster will adorn only 8 wrists, and it shows off a 41 mm 18kt white gold case set with 272 diamonds, double sapphire crystals and the ability to handle 30 meters deep waters.

The Swiss automatic Jaquet Droz in-house caliber 2653 is what makes everything tick, with 28 jewels, 28,800 vph and a power reserve of 68 hours. There’s also an 18kt white gold rotor with jadeite and a 22kt white gold hand-patinated and engraved rooster applique, not to mention the hand-painted and engraved 18kt white gold rooster relief applique on the dial, that might take your breath away.

On the other hand, at least in theory, you could have the Petite Heure Minute Relief Red Gold Rooster, that’s also part of a limited series, but this time it’s 28 units. Boasting a 41 mm 18kt red gold case, with double sapphire crystals, this precious watch comes with the Swiss automatic Jaquet Droz in-house caliber 2653, with 28 jewels, 28,800 vph and a power reserve of 68 hours.

An 18kt red gold dial with inlaid jadeite and engraved white mother-of-pearl adds to the aesthetic appeal, while a black hand-made, rolled-edge alligator leather strap with an 18kt red gold ardillon buckle acts as a finishing touch. The remaining two watches are equally stunning, making your decision much more difficult to make – but there’s no wrong pick here.

