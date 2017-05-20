Feast your Eyes on the Harry Winston Histoire De Tourbillon 8

Could it be possible? Did Harry Winston manage to outdo itself and come up with something even more incredible than the spectacular Histoire de Tourbillon 7? Well, the Histoire de Tourbillon 8 is here, in all its glory, trying to take things to the very next level. Benefiting from the same impressive bi-axial tourbillon complication, and showing off some aesthetic tweaks, this watch was not meant to be radical, but it’s all kinds of beautiful.

Harry Winston’s Histoire de Tourbillon 8 shows off a 51 mm white gold case, aluminum rotating time discs, as well as titanium tourbillon cages and movement bridges, that could hypnotize anyone for hours.

The brand’s complex calibre HW4503 houses the twin tourbillons and comes backed up by a power reserve of around 55 hours, but all that seems to fade into the background as you stare at this wonderful timepiece. Please note that only twenty pieces of the Harry Winston Histoire de Tourbillon 8 watches will be ever produced, ten with the striking red dial and ten in a stylish Anthracite Gray, but the price-tag has not been disclosed yet.

However, bear in mind that the Histoire de Tourbillon 7 came in at $600,000 per unit, and this stunning example of craftsmanship will be probably priced in the same area. Nonetheless, we’re sure it will be worth every single penny!

