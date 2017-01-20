Feast Your Eyes On The Greubel Forsey Art Piece 2, Edition 2

In case you’ve loved Greubel Forsey’s incredible Art Piece, Edition 1, unveiled last year, get ready to enjoy something that might be even better, simply called Art Piece 2, Edition 2. This exquisite watch is actually the brand’s first Art Piece produced without an optical system, with Double Tourbillon 30° looking like a moving sculpture.

This stunning timepiece, signed by Robert Greubel and Stephen Forsey, will also adorn only a few wrists per year, since it’s going to be produced in a very, very limited series. Movement is provided by a Swiss manual-wind Greubel Forsey in-house caliber, with 35 jewels, 21,600 vph and a power reserve of 72 hours.

But aside from these impressive technical specifications, which include Nickel silver bridges, frosted and spotted with polished bevelling and countersinks, straight-grained flanks, nickel-palladium treatment – among many other things – the overall aesthetics of this extraordinary piece can’t be ignored either.

Showing off a 44 mm 18kt white gold case, with double sapphire crystals, and the ability to handle 30 meters deep waters, this watch looks both futuristic and exquisite. The raised polished engravings of «Art Piece 2» and «Greubel Forsey» on the hand-punched background are a nice touch as well.

And of course, we could also mention the gold security screws, polished bezel, white gold plates, multi-level gold dial, the enhanced power reserve indication or the metallized synthetic sapphire shutter, but you’re probably already looking at these cool photos.

We’ll still say that this watch comes on a dark blue hand-sewn alligator leather strap, with an 18kt white gold folding clasp, with no price-tags to mention right now.

