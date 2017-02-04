Feast Your Eyes on The Final Rolls-Royce Phantom VII

Rolls-Royce has planned to impress each and every single one of us with its latest release, a very special Rolls-Royce Phantom that’s here to mark the end of an era. The renowned luxury car manufacturer has been producing the seventh generation of the Phantom for 13 years, and the stunning vehicle in front of you is actually the final example. We all know good things have to come to an end, right?

Commissioned by a well known Rolls-Royce collector, the final Rolls-Royce Phantom VII is unique, to say the least, based on the long-wheelbase version and showing off a wide range of features and details which mimic a 1930s ocean liner. Finished off in Blue Velvet and completed with a twin coachline an ocean liner motif, this very special Rolls also benefits from a solid silver Spirit of Ecstasy, as well as pinstripe tires.

Inside the cabin, the nautical hints continue with the two charming clocks, reminiscent of the classic ship radio clocks and housed within a grooved bezel with 24 time zones. Another special touch that the lucky owner of this beauty will surely appreciate is a hand-cut wake effect on the lambswool carpets, created by the brand’s craftspeople.

Powered by a massive 6.75-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, that’s able to develop 459 PS (453 HP) and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque, the final Phantom will do 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.2 on its way to 240 km/h (149 mph). No pricing details have been released, but it’s safe to assume that some incredible numbers were involved to make this jewel happen.

