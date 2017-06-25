Explore the World with the Majestic Manta 65 Yacht

With a timeless design, a superb layout and all kinds of interesting amenities, the new Manta 65 is a stunning vessel, to say the least. Designed to allow passengers to travel to extreme locations in comfort and luxury, the 213-foot explorer yacht is the brainchild of Dutch design firm Marimecs and built by Italian shipyard Eurocraft. But this new explorer yacht is much more than another dressed-up expedition vessel, especially once you consider the 5,000-mile range and its optional ice-class hull.

Spending weeks in the planet’s most remote areas does not sound pleasant, but that’s what the Manta 65 was ultimately designed for. The Manta yacht series ranges from the Manta 30 (98 feet) to the new flagship, Manta 65, that comes with special features like a dedicated owner’s deck, an extended stern for tenders and water toys, and the transatlantic range will make the 65 stand out from similar yachts.

On the starboard side, there’s a small lobby which separates the deck from the main saloon, which might prove to be really useful when you’re visiting some of the world’s most secluded places, while the saloon spreads on almost the entire beam, with a lovely living and social area and a separate dining area. The level above is dedicated to the owner and looks like a spacious apartment, with a small saloon, an office, his and her bathroom and walk-in closets.

Ten other guests could be accommodated on board, in superb VIP suites on the main deck or smaller guest suites on the lower deck, while generous quarters were designed for the crew of 10. The galley and service areas are also sizable, somewhat to be expected from a yacht that could spend long periods of time at sea without stopping. However, comfort was not sacrificed, as the upper sky deck shows off sun loungers, a Jacuzzi, and dining tables – customers are welcomed to choose their bespoke interior together with the Milan-based Hot Lab.

In the end, let’s talk about numbers, shall we? The top speed of this superb explorer yacht will be 16 knots, and cruising will be done at 13 knots. The estimated price for this vessel is a cool $83.2 million or about €74.6 million, and it will take up to 36 months to complete.