Explore the Ocean’s Depths with The U-Boat Worx C-Researcher 2

If you’ve always dreamed about exploring the hidden depths of the oceans or seas, this incredible submersible might be just what you need. Dutch submersible manufacturer U-Boat Worx has recently unveiled the next best thing in deep-sea exploration, a 2 person submersible called C-Researcher 2, which is able to take you as deep as 6,600 feet.

Part of the company’s C-Researcher series, this new tiny submarine is perfect for the little explorer in you, and it’s scheduled for launch in the summer of 2018. For more than 12 years the submersibles developed by U-Boat Worx have been trusted by superyacht owners and deep ocean research communities around the world, and when you think the C-Researcher 2 promises to be even better, you realize we’re in for a treat.

If you’d like some specs, the C-Researcher 2 features a Pressure-Tolerant Lithium-ion battery technology and an automatic trim weight system. If you’re worried about that propulsion method, it’s good to know that the technology involved has been tested to 13,000 feet and stores a total of 62 kWh in compact battery modules.

As a result, extended mission times and additional lights can be handled with ease. The C-Researcher 2 was also designed to offer unimpeded views of the surprising marine life, making every single one of us feel giddy and in the mood for adventure.

