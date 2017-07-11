Everything About the Raffles Hotel Singapore is Exceptional

Considered one of the city’s most important landmarks, the spectacular Raffles Hotel Singapore is well known for its refinement and world-class hospitality, which made it one of the world’s most beloved grand hotels. This five-star wonder feels like a completely different world the minute you arrive here, a place where dress codes and good manners signal a return to tasteful living, and timeless elegance will astound you everywhere you might turn your head.

Gentleman and ladies alike will surely appreciate the hotel’s wonderful gardens, its classical architecture and superb colonial decor, while the gorgeous suites and the excellence that comes with more than 130 years of catering to guests’ every whim will make you fall in love with this place forever. Located right in the heart of Singapore’s fast-paced business district, in the center of its own shopping arcade, Raffles Hotel Singapore is the relaxing getaway we’ve all been dreaming about.

Unique experiences are always close by here, both inside and outside the hotel. You are more than welcomed to take a walk through the lovely little shops in the complex, savor a cooking class at the Raffles Culinary Academy or simply indulge yourselves with a pampering treatment at the Raffles Spa. Other facilities include a modern fitness centre, a Victorian-style theatre, a blissful outdoor pool with bar and exactly 14 dining options, including French, Western, Asian, Chinese and fusion cuisines.

The modern landmarks or the charming ethnic quarters of this multicultural city will surely get you mesmerized and missing out on sleep, but it doesn’t matter – once you return at the hotel, the legendary Singapore Sling awaits for you in the hotel’s Long Bar, exactly where this famous cocktail has been invented. Either way, this trip will be worth remembering; better yet, staying here forever is always an option – if you can afford it.