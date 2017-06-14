Eto is an Elegant Wine Decanter imagined by Tom Cotton

Although some people won’t admit it, there’s nothing like a glass of fine wine after a delicious dinner, following a difficult day at work and a tiresome drive home. Industrial designer Tom Cotton knows that too well, which is why he came up with this wonderful decanter, meant to complement your favorite wine in the most beautiful way possible.

Called Eto, this elegant wine decanter has been specially designed to store and preserve that unique wine flavor; once the bottle of wine is poured into it, the long funnel inside gently oxygenates the wine, while the sharp lip of the decanter allows for drip-free pouring. Besides this innovative construction, that copper look adds to the charm of this unique decanter.

Once you’ve enjoyed a glass of fine wine, or more, the leftover wine is stored into this decanter thanks to its sophisticated and innovative preservation system. Following independent laboratory tests and blind taste tests, it has been proven that its special air tight seal stops the oxidation process and keeps the wine fresh – at least for 12 days.

Designed to fit into a fridge door, Eto also benefits from a removable cap which you to pour easily the next glass of wine. Purists and true wine enthusiasts might argue that such a modern-day invention might spoil the flavor and the overall tasting experience of an expensive bottle of wine, but we’re sure this beauty will prove them wrong. Any thoughts?

