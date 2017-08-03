Escape from the Heat at Switzerland’s Grand Hotel Zermatterhof

It’s been scorching hot in these last couple of days where I live and I could totally go for a little bit of snow right now, high up in a Swiss alpine village; and the charming Grand Hotel Zermatterhof looks like the perfect place to sit down, relax and cool off, nestled right in the heart of Zermatt, the popular Swiss mountain resort found on the flank of the Matterhorn.

Alpine traditions and contemporary modernism are beautifully mixed together at this high end retreat, while over 313 km of alpine ski runs at your disposal, not to mention an abundance of hiking trails, will make your stay in Zermatt unforgettable. I already see myself sipping Dubonnet and kirsh by the fire at the hotel’s cozy bar, but that’s just part of the story.

The wind sheltered location of Zermatt keeps the hotel protected at all times, and there are the 77 gorgeous rooms and suites you could always choose from. Redesigned in 2002 and showing off a more modern aesthetic, filled with contemporary amenities, the rooms still put out a warm atmosphere and allow guests to experience the hotel’s original alpine character.

A short adventure in the mountains sounds fun, but all that fresh air and hiking will get you hungry and you might also want to consider the excellent dining experience here. The hotel’s enticing Alpine gourmet, Brasserie Lusi, and a few other options will tease your pallets with many delicacies, making your stay in Zermatt even more incredible. So.. get some warm clothes and go for it!