Enjoy the Solar Eclipse with the Celestron CGX-L Telescope

In just a few weeks, on August 21st, 2017, a total solar eclipse can be enjoyed in totality within a band across the entire United States, and it will be also visible from many other countries as a partial eclipse. If you’d like to get a closer look of this year’s solar eclipse, or if you just love to gawk at the starry sky at night, the California-based optics brand Celestron has just introduced a new line of telescopes based around the new heavy-duty CGX-L mount.

Featuring some of the largest and most powerful optical tubes ever offered by Celestron, these telescopes are capable of picking up the swirls in Saturn’s atmosphere and even the famous Cassini Division in the planet’s rings on a calm and clear night. The company engineered its new computerized mounts to maximize their load-to-weight ratio, which means that even though the telescopes are quite large, they are easily portable.

Once set up, the telescopes can be controlled using the included NexStar+ handset, which comes pre-programmed with a database of 40,000 celestial objects. This means that the telescope will automatically align to any of them with the push of a few buttons, and the same goes for the mounts, which feature four ports that can support additional accessories like a Wi-Fi adapter.

The new telescope collection will set you back somewhere between $4,500 and $,8,500, although professionals also have the option of going for the $3,500 mount and tripod alone. It is said that curiosity killed the cat, but the CGX-L telescopes will help you kill the time in the most interesting of ways.