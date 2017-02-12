Enjoy the Royal Service at Paradisus Princesa del Mar

An exceptional vacation experience is always something to look forward to, and that’s exactly what you’ll find in the beautiful resort town of Varadero, Cuba. Here you can forget about all your worries with the Royal Service at Paradisus Princesa del Mar Resort & Spa, the ideal location for those of you looking for peace, exclusivity, and a luxurious setting to disconnect from the real world and recharge your batteries.

Sipping on delicious champagne and as you sit down and complete a relaxing check-in is just the start of your unforgettable vacation here. The sun is always bright in this wonderful part of the world, the air is clear, and the waves below invite you to forget all about stress, noise, and routine.

You’ll be able to choose between eight different types of suites at this magical retreat, with the Master Junior Suite, the Garden Swim-up Royal Service and the Presidential Suites being the most impressive choices. Pick a pillow from the pillow menu – yes, that exists too – order in, and enjoy even in-room Spa services here. Sure, the poolside bar might also sound really tempting, but you’ll probably spend most of your time by the pool anyways.

Romance, seclusion, unfettered luxury, and beachfront beauty seems like the ideal features for the perfect romantic getaway – anyone else thinking about the upcoming Valentine’s Day? The personalized butler service is a nice touch, while the resort’s beautiful Hill Top Hideaway restaurant will make for a memorable dining experience and, who knows, possibly a question?

