Enjoy the new Louis Vuitton Monogram Colors Bags

Keeping a fashion blog alive might be a big deal for you, and possibly consume most of your time, but one of the hardest parts of building and maintaining a brand is public perception – Louis Vuitton has been faced with this challenge for quite some time now, that’s why they’re always trying to come with the next best thing.

What is cool today is forgotten by tomorrow, and that’s the way with all things in this fast-paced world right now. As such, there is a constant effort in keeping track with what people love and anticipating their needs and Nicolas Ghesquiere, Louis Vuitton’s current creative director, is just the perfect man for this.

Ghesquiere has recently unveiled his newest collection, called Louis Vuitton Monogram Colors line, a wonderful line of classy handbags that might be all you wanted.

Monogram Colors starts off with Louis Vuitton’s iconic brown monogram canvas and delivers a trio of simple bags trimmed with swathes of leather in two or three contrasting colors – the large Tuileries Hobo, the medium-size Tuileries Besace, and the Tuileries Handbag – which need no explanation – have received an interesting touch of style with this new collection.

The prices for these stylish bags haven’t been released yet, but we’re sure that won’t stop any fashionista from getting her hands on the next best thing. Is it safe to assume they will be going for the entire line, then?

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus