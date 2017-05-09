Enjoy the new Bell & Ross BR X2 Tourbillon Micro-Rotor

Part of a limited series of just 99 pieces, the sublime Bell & Ross BR X2 Tourbillon Micro-Rotor is just another reason why we love wearing bold designs, with bespoke mechanical movements – when it comes to that, Bell & Ross is definitely one of the world’s best watchmakers.

Unveiled just a few weeks ago at Baselworld 2017, this exquisite timepiece shows off a sleek 42.5 mm stainless steel case, inspired by the brand’s iconic BR01 or BR03 collections, with double AR-coated sapphire crystals, and the ability to withstand 50-meter deep waters.

The watch is powered by a manufacture automatic micro-rotor movement, with 31 jewels and dubbed as the Bell & Ross BR-380, that could be admired every second through the dial or case back. Functions are hours and minutes, while a stunning flying tourbillon at 6 o’clock will make sure this timepiece looks perfect on any gentleman’s wrist.

The eye catching dial ring sit just above the movement, featuring applique indices with SuperLuminova and metal skeletonised SuperLuminova-filled hands. It’s a visual spectacle that looks incredible from any angle, and the elegant gray alligator leather strap, with a steel folding clasp, seems to complement the ravishing design of this watch.

The Bell & Ross BR X2 Tourbillon Micro-Rotor is already up for the grabs, but you’ll have to pay exactly 59,000 Euros, or around $64,000 for one of the only 99 pieces. I would hurry up if I were in your shoes.

