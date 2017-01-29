Enjoy Molnar Fabry’s White Lotus Rattrapante Chronograph

The Slovakian duo of Molnar Fabry has been known to introduce innovative and wonderful skeletonized movements and dials. After letting jewelry-making behind, the brilliant watchmakers went on to create one-off engraved watches, that could only be described as extraordinary.

The Molnar Fabry White Lotus Rattrapante chronograph is just their newest creation, an incredible watch matching their idea of how luxury timepieces should look like. Featuring a handmade 45.8 mm stainless steel case, housing a skeletonized silver dial with handmade blued steel hands, this watch is elegant, to stay the least, but it’s the distinctive movement that should receive all your attention right now.

You see, Molnar Fabry has used an old C.L. Guinand rattrapante chronograph movement from circa 1930, a complex mechanism, featuring a lot of parts, to bring this beauty to life.

The hand-wound, Swiss-made movement inside the watch comes with 17 jewels and operates at 18,000bph (2.5Hz); it also includes a main plate and bridges-plated with pink gold, hand-embellished by using the “banknote technique”.

The Molnar Fabry White Lotus Rattrapante was specially designed for someone with an affinity for vintage watch movements and the history they carry, although the skills and attention to details required for such a fine engraving shouldn’t be ignored either.

Finished off with a genuine alligator leather strap handmade by ABP Paris, with a hand-engraved stainless steel deployant, the Molnar Fabry White Lotus Rattrapante will set you back exactly €42,000.

