Enjoy Life at its Best at the Lovely Faena Hotel Buenos Aires

Nestled between some of the most beautiful historic buildings in Buenos Aires’ arts district, right in heart of the revitalized Puerto Madero neighborhood, the Faena Hotel Buenos Aires is a real gem, combining opulence, world class service and state-of-the-art amenities in probably the most stunning way possible.

An award-winning establishment, this luxurious hotel shows off a charming architecture, from the Belle Époque era, and hides 88 incredible suites inside, complemented by a long and impressive list of amenities. Guests at Faena Buenos Aires will get to experience the unique culture and history of Argentina, while savoring an out-of-this-world experience at this gorgeous hotel.

Competing with the architectural grandeur of the building are the several exquisite restaurants and lounges on-site, where guests may experience fine local and international cuisine, accompanied by a glass of fine wine or a delicious cocktail. Among them we should totally mention El Mercado, El Bistro, and The Cellar, the latter housing the largest wine collection in Argentina, which is no small feat.

Please note that the hotel’s Cabaret offers intimate tango shows and musical performances, while the full-service spa will give you a new meaning to the word ‘relaxation’. The wonderful pool should be next on your list, but you totally need to head out and start discovering the hidden beauties of Buenos Aires.

More Info / Book Now →

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus