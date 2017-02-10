Eleven Ravens Designed The World’s Most Luxurious Mahjong Table

Comprising 144 ceramic tiles, based on Chinese characters and symbols, Mahjong is an extraordinary game of great skill, strategy, and most of all, patience. Keeping in line with the Lunar New Year, luxury brand 11 Ravens has designed a brand new game of Mahjong, dubbed as the Macan, which is probably the world’s most luxurious game of its kind.

Featuring an eye catching base of high-grain ebony macassar wood. bordered with aluminum bars, finished in gold leaf, this Mahjong table is more of a work of art than a leisure activity. Kids should probably stay clear, because this beautiful thing is not exactly what’d we call ‘cheap’.

For those of you who don’t know this just yet, Mahjong is a tile-based game that originated in China during the Qing dynasty, and is still widely played throughout Eastern and South Eastern Asia. Mahjong is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation, and even though you might know how to play it yet, we’re sure you’ll totally love it once you learn its rules and actually start playing.

Returning to the subject at hand, the Macan luxury table is fully customizable and also comes with an auto shuffler. Pricing starts off at $12,000, a tiny little detail that might discourage most players of Mahjong, but it will make the rest of us consider this design as a real collectible. Who’s to say?

