€29.65M Cannes Villa is Looking For A New Owner

The iconic film festival in Cannes usually reminds everyone of this marvelous corner of the world, at least for a few weeks in May, but have you every thought about moving there for good? This might be a once-a-lifetime opportunity! Covering 10,312 square feet of luxurious living spaces, this incredible piece of property is nestled right in the heart of Le Suquet, the old quarter of Cannes.

That means this small slice of heaven is just a few steps away from the city center, the Promenade de la Croisette, or the seaside – what could be better? Well, this spectacular villa also offers nothing but the most exquisite amenities, complemented by an exceptional panorama and a magical blend of old stones and the modernism of contemporary furniture and state of the art equipment.

But as every real-estate agent will tell you: it’s all about location, location, location. Covering 4 levels served by an elevator, this mesmerizing property offers many interest details to keep its new owners satisfied, such as a superb reception room, a lovely bar, billiards, a ventilated and air-conditioned cigar cellar, not to mention the cozy terrace overlooking the Bay of Cannes and the old port. We’re sure you’d love to spend most of the day here.

There’s also a stunning swimming pool, located on the first level, where you’ll also find the living room and a modern kitchen with pantry and cold room, while the ground floor adds the wine cellar and tasting room, a small cinema, a cool wellness area with gym, with a SPA, sauna and hammam, a games room, and a spacious garage big enough to house your favorite six cars.

High-end home automation and services of outstanding quality are part of this unique package as well. Go for it!

