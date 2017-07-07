€18M Wine Estate in Tuscany Will Make Your Dreams Come True

Nestled in the charming Tuscan countryside, just a few minutes away from the historic hill town of Montepulciano, this spectacular wine estate proudly sits amidst 84 hectares of vineyards, olive groves, sunflower fields and woods, offering absolute privacy and a unique blend of history and tradition, with just the right taste to make you fall in love with this place forever – that’s why it’s one of the most valuable properties in the area right now.

Founded as a winery many, many years ago, this estate produces some of the world’s finest wines: IGT Toscana, Nobile or Vigneto Rosso di Montepulciano, with a total production capacity of over 350,000 liters per year, which is apparently exported worldwide. And the best thing is that you will be enjoying those seductive aromas from a gorgeous villa, with 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms and breathtaking interiors.

As you get inside, you will be mesmerized by the superb views of Montepulciano, seen from the large corridor, that will take you to a lovely interior courtyard, offering tranquility and access to every part of the house. On the ground floor you will also find a beautifully decorated living room, with eye catching paintings and unique artwork and a large country-style kitchen, while the second floor includes all the rooms, expect the one where the lucky owners of this property might want to stay.

You’ve probably noticed the ancient tower in the photos above, and that’s where you will also find a delightful studio, offering 360° views of the serene Tuscan countryside – a good place to rest, right? The estate also includes a spacious basement, with hobby rooms, massive wine cellars and the staff quarters. There’s also a lovely guesthouse on the property, and an annex, with the latter set to be refurbished according to the new owner’s preferences.

