Dubai’s XXII Carat Will Impress You With a $1M Bathtub

Opulent real estate is nothing out of the ordinary on Dubai’s incredible Palm Jumeirah, but even the world’s richest people will be surprised and amazed by the city’s newest luxury development. Set to take things to a completely different level, XXII Carat is scheduled to open its doors by the end of the year, with all kinds of interesting amenities and lavish offerings ready to please even the pickiest of customers. How does a $1 million rock crystal bathtub sound like?

You could have it in your future vacation home at XXII Carat, a jaw dropping complex with 22 ultra expensive villas, each of them with private access to the beach, a private pool and imported Italian marble floors. Located on the West Crescent of the Palm Jumeirah, next to One and Only the Palm Hotel, these stunning villas will feature designs from Italian specialist Baldi, made of large precious stones from the Brazilian Amazon and carved by hand.

The XXII Carat complex will feature bath designs made from rose quartz and green quartz, trimmed with gold and gemstones, and some of the most outrageous villas from this residential development will include a bathtub carved from a 10-ton Amazonian rock crystal – Tamara Ecclestone paid a while ago $1,000,000 (£780,000) for such an extraordinary piece.

The Forum Group is in charge of the development, with properties set to sell between £8.5million ($11 million) and £19 million ($25 million). Each property comes with 360-degree views of the beach and the Dubai Marina Skyline as well as a 24-hour concierge – and much more. I guess living it up is the way to go in Dubai.

[telegraph]

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus