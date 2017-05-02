Dubai Frame – A new Picture-Perfect Place for Selfies

There’s no place like Dubai and here’s a new reason why. The eye catching Dubai Frame raises the bar once again in terms of outrageous buildings, even in this town of superlatives, that’s filled with so many man-made marvels. We’re talking about a unique skyscraper that looks like a massive gold-plated picture frame, with a cool observatory at its top, offering stunning views of Dubai’s wonderful skyline.

Found in the city’s beloved Zabeel Park, the impressive 492-foot-tall building is nearing completion and it’s expected to attract nearly 2 million tourists annually. But this isn’t all about good news since architect Fernando Donis has filed an Intellectual Property claim against the Dubai Municipality stating that the city stole his design.

Donis’ design was chosen as the winner of an international design competition, which was hosted by the Dubai Municipality and ThyssenKrupp Elevator back in 1998, and he claims that the city hasn’t compensated him at all, and he wasn’t even included in the frame’s construction process. We’re not going to focus on this too much, but things are not looking good for the Dubai Municipality.

In the meantime, the Dubai Frame is getting closer and closer to its completion, which means we will all get to enjoy the wonderful design, at one point or another. Care to speculate how this will end? I’m guessing with a plane ticket and a trip to Dubai. Vacation time!

