Drool Over the Exclusive Aston Martin Henley Regatta DB11

Aston Martin is celebrating its unique partnership with Henley Regatta in the best way possible, coming up with a very special version of the DB11 for this iconic event, that was simply called the Aston Martin Henley Regatta DB11. The exclusive supercar wonder before you has been specially designed by the Aston Martin Design Team and brags about options from the recently launched range of Q by Aston Martin.

Finished in an exclusive Diavolo Red color, with a Satin Scintilla Silver roof, this bespoke Aston Martin features two exterior carbon-fiber packs which include the front splitter, side sills, rear diffuser, side strakes, hood blades and mirror caps. Riding on a new set of 20-inch glossy black alloys with diamond-turned faces, this DB11 is also complemented by carbon fiber exhaust tips, smoked taillights, and carbon fiber Wings badge.

Things are equally impressive on the inside, where the Aston Martin Henley Regatta DB11 displays a reverse scheme compared to the exterior colors, with Metallic Black leather upholstery and contrasting flashes of Chancellor Red details on the seats and door cards. Obsidian Black Alcantara was used for the headlining, while Shadow Chrome switchgear adds another layer of gorgeous detailing to the cabin.

The latest bespoke version of the Aston Martin DB11 will be on display at the 2017 Henley Royal Regatta event, with pricing probably available upon request – if this stunning piece hasn’t been sold already.