DreamMaker’s Passport To 50 Is The World’s Most Expensive Trip

Luxury travel boutique DreamMaker has plenty of experience with high-end traveling, offering people from all over the world the ideal conditions and amenities to fulfill all their dreams.

But that ideal is about to change, as this company has just unveiled the best next thing, an incredible package called “Passport to 50”, which will take you around the globe, aboard a privately outfitted Boeing 767. Only the pickiest of travelers will be able to afford this trip, since it costs $13,875,000 and it’s scheduled for August 2017.

Covering 20 cities in 20 days, Passport to 50 comes alongside a set of 50 swizzle sticks worth $1 million dollars, hand-crafted by partner World of Diamonds Group and set to impress guests thanks to their 20 white diamonds and an 18-Karat gold spinning globe. A single rare blue diamond, a signature of the diamond purveyor, sits atop as a stunning cherry.

Passport to 50 represents a unique experience, with the trip including a $500,000 charity poker tournament with the world’s top-ranked poker player, in-flight yoga sessions, the chance to attend a fashion show, and the privilege of having a Master Sommelier.

DreamMaker has also approached hypnotherapist April Norris to imagine a holistic program that blends state of the art wearable sleep technology with alternative wellness techniques to make sure passengers will have an unforgettable experience. Please note that Passport to 50 will offer a one-to-one ratio of guest to staff, which means that 50 hand-picked professionals will cater to your every whim. Enjoy!

