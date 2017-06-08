Donald Trump’s Luxurious Le Château des Palmiers, up for sale

We choose to avoid all controversy about President Trump’s political views and his latest decisions about climate change, and instead remind you that this dude really knows how to live his life – he can really afford to, after all. But we’re sure just a few of you know that he’s also the proud owner of a beachfront paradise in the blissful Caribbean island of St. Martin, called Le Château des Palmiers, that could be yours in the near future.

Listed for sale by Sotheby’s International Realty, this extravagant property boasts spreads over 4.8 acres, with a total of 11 bedrooms, in a charming main house and an equally appealing guest house. The main villa of Le Château des Palmiers sits right next to the ocean, while the guest house is nestled in the beautiful manicured gardens of this property.

The next owners of Trump’s St. Martin haven will also get to enjoy a stunning heated pool, a tennis court, a covered outdoor bar and a fitness center, but that’s just a small part of the package. Each of the king size bedrooms in the ocean-side villa comes with full private baths, while the master suite brags about a luxurious master bath with a Jacuzzi tub and two private balconies for some extra chills provided by the stunning views.

The property’s asking price is reportedly at least US$28 million, although more details should be available upon request. A quick glance at the gallery below should get you chatting with your accountant right before making an offer on this stunning estate. And who could blame you for it?

